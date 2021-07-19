Team Nigeria captain, Quadri Aruna has been listed among the top 15 seeded players in the men’s singles of table tennis event at the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games which kicks on Friday July 23 in Japan.

Being the highest rated African in the world, Aruna has been seeded number 15 behind Frenchman Simon Gauzy seeded 14 among the 65 players competing in the men’s singles.

The Nigerian has been touted as one of the star players to watch out for in table tennis by Reuters, is hoping to exceed his quarterfinal finish at Rio 2016 in Japan.

Qualified to Tokyo based on his world rating, Aruna will be awaiting his first round opponent when the draws hold this week with Egypt’s Omar Assar seeded 28 while Aruna’s compatriot- Olajide Omotayo is seeded 49.