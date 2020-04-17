The rating of Nigeria’s duo of Aruna Quadri and Olajide Omotayo in the April 2020 ranking released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has dropped, but Quadri still maintains his status as the highest rated African player in the world.

Quadri, who is still recuperating from the thigh injury he sustained during the African Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Tunis, last February, dropped by two steps to occupy the 20th place in the men’s rating, while Omotayo, who is the only Nigerian male athlete to have secured his place at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games also dropped to 79 in the world rating.

Quadri, who is yet to taste action since the injury he sustained on February 28, is yet to resume full training in his base in Lisbon, Portugal, following the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced the Portuguese government to lock down major cities in the European nation.

From 18 in March, Quadri has dropped to 20 and the Oyo State-born athlete has, however, started light training indoors, which he said would aid his quick return when life returns to normal in Portugal.

Like Quadri, Omotayo, who has been stranded in Italy since the pandemic broke out, dropped down the ladder by one step to be rated 92 in the world.

Also, Egypt’s Omar Assar dropped to 38 from 35, while among the biggest movers in the world is Senegal’s Ibrahima Diaw who rose to 69 in the world after moving up by six steps.