African number one table tennis player, Aruna Quadri said he’s ready to give his best at the upcoming 2019 ITTF World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Quadri is nursing an injury he sustained from the Portuguese open, but he’s optimistic about his chance of hitting full fitness before the competition.

The Rio 2014 Olympic quarter finalist believed he would give the big names in the sport a run for their money at the one-week championship.

“I am getting myself prepared for the championship in Budapest, but I must fight my way back from the injury I had from Portugal Open. Of course I will put my 100% best to be well prepared and see how it goes. By God’s grace I will stay in Budapest for my final preparation few days before the beginning of the tournament,” he said.

“Just like I said that I am still fighting with an injury and I hope to be back fully in few days. I will be 100% ready as a professional and I hope to have great days in Budapest. I always set same objectives like all other participants and I pray to have a better draw from my previous world events. I hope and pray to go far better than my previous outings in world events.

He, however, said he always wants to represent Nigeria in the best way.

“My targets are to be a great ambassador for my country and represent it in a great way. Be a great ambassador for my partners and sponsors and give my 100% best in all my events. And finally I will be very happy if I can do better than my previous outings. But I must acknowledge that it is going to be difficult as always for all participants, but I have to have a better draw.”