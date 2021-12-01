In less than four days after setting an African record as the first player to reach the quarter final stage at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships, Aruna Quadri has set another African record following the release of the latest ITTF ranking on Tuesday November 30.

The Nigerian was ranked 17 in the world before the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships held in Houston, Texas, in the United States, and based on the feat in Houston, Aruna gained four steps up in the ranking to be rated 13th in the ITTF ranking being the first by an African.

Being the biggest movers among the top 20 players in the world, Aruna has continued to raise the bar for other African players to emulate with his superlative performance at major competitions which has also earned him a place among the top 20 players invited for the 2021 World Table Tennis (WTTF) Cup Finals scheduled for December 4 to 7 in Singapore.

