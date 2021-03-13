After losing in the ongoing World Table Tennis contender series, Nigeria table tennis sensation, Aruna Quadri, has shifted focus to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The Nigeria international lost out to Japan’s Harimoto Tamakazu in the round of 16 of the competition.

While reacting to his ouster, Aruna said he was happy with his performance in the tournament despite not having enough time prepare.

“I am happy that after resting for some days following the injury I sustained while playing for my club in the German Bundesliga, I was able to perform well at the WTT Tournaments.

“I did not train up to 10 days before heading to the competition and that means I was not even at my full best.”

I am optimistic that I can be part of the four players that will make it to Tokyo from the qualifiers,” he said.