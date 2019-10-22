Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said sound and qualitative education will secure the future of Nigeria, if well supported by all stakeholders.

Tinubu , who spoke in Ado Ekiti during the 10th anniversary and 7th convocation ceremonies of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), described education as a light for any nation to navigate its way to greatness and development.

At the occasion, 99 students bagged first class with four of them being students sponsored through Presidential Amnesty Programme out of 57 bankrolled for degree programmes at ABUAD by the Federal Government .

Tinubu and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe and an entrepreneur and Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, Greeen Energy International Limited, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, were garlanded with honourary Doctor of Letters (LLD) of the varsity.

Delivering his speech at the ceremony, Tinubu said: “Education is the light of a nation and ignorance its darkness. Only with that light can we hope to see where we are and to discover the path we must go to realize our greatness as a nation.

“To educate a generation is to secure the future. Thus, it is indeed my honour to be here with you for this university stands as a shining beacon, casting the light of education upon our nation and its people.

“This university thus serves as a vital piston in the machinery of national progress. Our young people deserve and require quality education that will unlock their utmost potentials. This will engender critical thinking and build their capacities for self and national development.

“Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) is dedicated to providing that stellar education. Since its inception about 10 years ago, this university has distinguished itself. Its record is exemplary: the National University Commission (NUC) acknowledge.

“If we do not board the train of progress, it will pass us by. This means we must acquire and use the scientific and technological skills of the 21st Century to advance our common purpose. In this manner we help break the fetters of underdevelopment and expand the boundaries of economic, intellectual and moral growth.