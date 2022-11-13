By Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) said that the union is set to honour former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu with its “Media Icon Award”.

Kalu, a Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District at the National Assembly was the governor of Abia State between 1999 to 2007.

A statement issued by the chairman of the Lagos State Council of the union, Adeleye Ajayi; Committee Chairman; Gbenga Onayiga; and the Secretary, Olayide Awosanya on behalf of the National President, Chief Chris Isiguzo, indicated that the award would take place at Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos on Thursday, December 8 at 6:00 p.m prompt.

The statement further revealed that the former governor would be celebrated for his numerous contributions to the media industry.

According to the statement, the milestone media icons recognition award would have the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as its guest speaker with the topic “The role of the media in the 2023 general elections”.

The Senate Chief Whip also recently emerged 2022 Best Senator of the Year in Constituency Projects.

Kalu got 283, 011 to defeat Senator Adetokumbo Abiru, 83,204 votes; Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, 128,330 votes and Senator Barau Jubrin, 72, 276 votes to emerge winner in a nationwide online poll monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The highly coveted award endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute, was presented to him on November 5, 2022 at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja in a glamorous ceremony organised by IgbereTV, Africa’s foremost community TV.

Dr Kalu, a first term senator, has within three years facilitated the construction of over 80 rural roads in Abia North.

Elected in 2019, Senator Kalu has continued to receive torrents of accolades as a result of the massive infrastructural and empowerment projects attracted to Abia-North in his first term at the Senate.

Some of the projects facilitated by Kalu include: construction of 2-5km rural roads across the five local governments in Abia North; renovation of schools, hospitals; provision of learning materials to students; distribution of over 1,000 sewing machines, power generation sets, motorcycles to farmers and artisans.