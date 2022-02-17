The major problem of Nigeria since it gained independence from Britain in 1960 is leadership deficit. To solve that problem, many Nigerians have identified certain characteristics whoever aspires to lead Nigeria in 2023 must have. Recently, former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, added his own list of qualities the next Nigerian president should have.

According to him, Nigeria needs a younger and vibrant president in 2023 to make it a greater place. With a population of over 200 million, Nigeria, he said, was certainly a great country and the leadership would go a long way to make it a greater place.

Earlier this month, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Afe Babalola, had also issued a press statement where he talked about the qualities to look out for before voting anyone to be our next president. While advising political parties to search for the very best in picking their candidates, Babalola advised that Nigeria’s next president should be below 60 years and should be able to work 14 hours daily. The candidate, he said, must be of sound health and must not be too old. He must, among many other qualities, be extraordinarily brilliant, fluent in spoken English, have leadership experience and a clear-cut vision and mission for Nigeria.

Babalola added: “The candidate must produce evidence that he possesses unquestionable means of livelihood. He should not just be seeking election as a means of securing employment or to offset outstanding indebtedness or use his position as the president to divert government’s funds into his offshore accounts.” He summarised the qualities of the next Nigerian President to be young age, physical, mental and medical fitness, sound education and knowledge of current affairs, work ethics, experience, totally detribalised, good human relations, vision and mission for Nigeria.

We agree with both Abdulsalami and Babalola on the need to have a president every Nigerian will be proud of. However, beyond what they said, we wish to add that Nigeria is literally in a state of emergency. Therefore, the type of leader we want is the one who will take us out of the doldrums and not necessarily a superman. Presidency is not a job for the boys. The year 2023 holds a lot for Nigeria. We must make a valid choice and one devoid of sentiments.

Besides, time determines the type of leader any nation wants. During the presidency of Donald Trump, the United States (US) was almost being subordinated to Russia. The US needed somebody with experience who will handle Russia. They voted for Joe Biden and pushed Trump away.

In 2015, Nigerians needed a president who could bring an end to Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, corruption and economic mismanagement. They thought President Muhammdu Buhari had the magic wand to tackle all these. The President himself promised to do what Nigerians wanted and gave them hope. Seven years down the line, the country is worse off in almost all the indices of development.

For instance, banditry and terrorism have worsened. In many parts of the country, people literally live with their hearts in their mouths. Thousands of people have been killed and millions of others rendered homeless in a country that promised them change. Unemployment, poverty and high inflation have rendered many Nigerians powerless and all they want now is someone who will rescue them from these malaise.

Sadly, Nigerians appear more divided now than ever before. People are more conscious of their ethnic and religious affiliations. In the South East and some other parts of the country, there are agitations for self-determination. The government at the centre fuels these agitations with nepotistic policies and practices.

In our earlier editorial on the issue, we had noted that aspirants to the position of the President must show competence in previously running a business or managing human and material resources. They must be nation-builders, servant and visionary leaders, educated and intelligent leaders who will move the country forward.

Nigerians need someone who will bail them out of the prison yard of inequality, mediocrity, and incompetence. In other words, they need a restructuring of the country such that each individual and group will have a sense of belonging and not feel like second-class citizens in their own country.

Nigerians need a credible leader who will be a rallying point in the efforts to achieve an egalitarian society for all; who will enjoy the support of all the sections of the country. We almost got such a leader in 1993 when Nigerians across religious and ethnic lines voted for Chief Moshood Abiola of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) as president. Unfortunately, Abiola was not allowed to assume the mantle of leadership as his election was annulled. He later died in detention.

Nigerians should wake up and look beyond primordial sentiments to elect a leader who will take us out of the woods in 2023. If we fail to elect a credible and purposeful leader in 2023, we will all live to suffer the consequences. We cannot afford to fail this time.