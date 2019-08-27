Gloria Ikegbule

International Students’ Coordinator and associate professor at Karabuk University, Turkey, Dr. Tanis Kerim has charged Africans to continue to toe the path of development by embracing quality education.

He disclosed this in Lagos at the Karabuk University YOS exam for international admission organised by Goodmus Learning Center. He advised Nigerian students to take advantage of the on-going assessment exercise at designated centers in the state to secure admission into the institution.

According to him, education is the driver of development and pointed out that studying in Turkey is an opportunity for Nigerians, who crave for affordable and quality education.

Kerim added that within eight months student will learn the Turkish language, secure part-time jobs with ease and also will not have issues with religion, security or infrastructure.

“Quality education is the bane of development around the world. Our institution fees are cheap because it is a government university,” he said.

Mr. Adekunle Badmus, Chief Executive Officer, Goodmus Learning Center, disclosed that the aim is to provide quality and affordable university education to Africans.

Karabuk University, he said offers quality education and also give 90 percent tuition scholarship. He explained that the assessment exam which takes place in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja will admit students into appropriate programs based on their performances.

While encouraging students disappointed by JAMB to take advantage of the opportunity, Bankole Akinfolarin, General Manager at the center said the assessment result is valid for two years in case the student fail to get visa immediately.