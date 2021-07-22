From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that improving quality of education will continue to be his administration’s priority.

He said this in Daura, Katsina State, when he received the proprietress, principal and students of a private school, Premier Pacesetters School, at his house, assuring that more emphasis will be given to improvement of education.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a statement quoted Buhari as saying: “We will allocate an increasing share of resources to improve learning in the country in our effort to reform the educational sector.”

The President, who interacted with some of the children emphasized the importance of character, in addition to learning, urging them not to lose sight of the aspirations of the country.

The school proprietress, Mrs Celine Friday, conveyed to the President the Sallah greetings of staff and students of the institution and commended the special attention given to education by the Buhari administration.

She used the opportunity to appeal for federal government assistance to private schools in rural communities.

