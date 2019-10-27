David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State has concluded a round of training series for its workers of all categories to improve the quality of their services and ethical standards.

The last lap of the training, which focused on attitudinal change and quality improvement for health workers was given to pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, radiographers and dieticians.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Professor Anthony Igwegbe while declaring the programme open read riot act and told the workers that it would no longer be business as usual.

The Chairman, Medical and Advisory Committee, Dr Joseph Ugboaja on his part said that the clinical services department of the hospital has been working hard to change the organizational culture and value system to enable the hospital achieve its vision.