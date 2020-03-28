For many couples, being stuck together, 24/7, in the same place is the norm, like for couples who work together and don’t mind bumping into one another all day long.

But, for many couples, this is an entirely new experience. They are used to the natural separation that going to work and their individual business places provide.

Without even realizing it, many couples relied on that eight to 10 hours they would spend apart each day to keep their relationship in good standing.

They say it’s important to miss one another, but I don’t think many couples in quarantine are missing each other right now. They are together all the time and add the tantrums of kids into the mix and the end result may not be nice.

Staying home right now to stop the COVID-19 spread, many couples are in each other’s space. They can’t get away from each other if they tried because they are not really allowed to go anywhere.

One of the challenges of having couples at home all day is that they haven’t been as nice to each other as they should be, and every little thing can set them off. But this is common and couples need to find ways to work around their quarantine issues.

Here are quarantine fights couples will have:

Fights over leftover food

Talks around food are tense right now. It’s always been a very “what’s mine is yours and what’s yours is mine” mentality, but when what’s mine can easily run out and what’s yours can, too, things change. So, yes, there have been some disputes over who ate the leftover rice even though that person already had two plates last night when the other person only had one plate.

Did you wash your hands?

People are like the hand washing police right now because they want to stay safe. If one person uses the bathroom, goes outside, or gets something from the car, the other asks, “Did you wash your hands? For how long? Are you sure? Don’t touch anything in here until you wash your hands!” This can cause fights if not handled well.

Money problems

Some couples fortunate to still be employed, but they also have no idea which way the economy is about to go. There is a lot of stress around money. If there’s no agreement on how to spend money and the things to spend it on, there will be unending couples fight at this time.

Fights over sleep time

Many couples are on edge and need their sleep. They need to sleep now more than ever. A poor night’s sleep can really mess with couples moods, which are already stressed. So if one person so much as clears his throat (with one person does a lot for some reason) and it wakes the other person up (and he or she had finally just fallen asleep after trying for hours, there will be exchange of words. You get the picture.

I need this space

Some couples homes are small and dealing with one another all day won’t be easy. Even though some other couples might have bigger apartments, being together all the time might make it smaller. Couples knowing that they can’t really get away from each other makes them irritable and cranky when the other is too close. They just get annoyed when the other chooses to work in the same room, when there are other rooms or the sitting room.

Do you need to make that noise?

That chewing. That breathing. That pen tapping. That loud typing. That vacuum cleaner with the door left open. That call on loudspeaker and more cause fights between couples. This is because they are just beginning to feel confined to the sounds of the house. But, to be honest, when it’s totally silent, that puts some people on edge too.

Don’t post that picture of me

Social media is keeping many couples sane right now. There are funny and creative ways others are keeping themselves occupied right now. It’s how they feel connected to the outside world. They would also like to post photos and videos of their quarantine, including ones that aren’t that flattering of their partners but he or she doesn’t love that.

Fights about not being careful enough

The reality is that, if one person in the household slips up, he or she can put everyone else at risk. This has made couples so paranoid, that they are starting not to trust one another. They want to know if the other person is being careful enough not to contact corona virus. This can cause fights.