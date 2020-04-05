These culprits on trial adamantly disregarded the lockdown imposed by the government to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. For this gross violation, they have been severely penalized to serve as a deterrent to their ilk.
These culprits on trial adamantly disregarded the lockdown imposed by the government to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. For this gross violation, they have been severely penalized to serve as a deterrent to their ilk.
These culprits on trial adamantly disregarded the lockdown imposed by the government to combat the spread of...
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
© 2019 The Sun Nigeria - Managed by Netsera.
Leave a Reply