The victorious Paralympians at the just concluded Power Paralifting World Cup held in Nigeria have made a passionate appeal to the suspended President of the Federation, Mrs Queen Oboh-Idris, to return the overall trophy they won at the competition.

Speaking during the courtesy visit organised in their honour, yesterday, in Abuja, Team Captain, Lucy Ejike, said: “We appeal to the former president to return the overall trophy we won, which we out to present to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr

Sunday Dare, who has been a great motivator. Today, we are not with our pride because Queen Idris has taken it away.

“The trophy is reward for our commitment to make Nigeria proud. We are begging her to return the trophy, for us to present it to the minister, who, in turn, would present it to President Muhammadu Buhari. Nobody should deny us our pride.”

The minister saved Nigeria from banishment when he insisted that only Team Nigeria athletes would represent the country at the competition. Idris was suspended by the board for allegedly running the federation as her personal estate.