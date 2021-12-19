By Christy Anyanwu

Queen Tufe Ananze has emerged winner of Face of Zikel Cosmetics 2021.

Ananze, from Adamawa State, who competed with 32 other beautiful ladies jostling to become Face of the brand, emerged the winner with a star prize of N1 million, luxury trip to Dubai and ambassadorial gifts worths millions of naira.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Kelvin Ezike, chief executive officer, of the Brand said the contest is organized for women of all sizes to enable them feel more confident.

“Over the years contestants are restricted to a certain size which, to me, is too restrictive.

In today’s show, we welcome all sizes in the contest.

“I have seen the confidence this pageants had given to women and it gives us so much joy crowing queens that will go out and represent us.

“However, I will like to state categorically that all women are queens, keep your head high,” he said.

Ezike also disclosed the brand will launch about 10 new products next year and diversify into skin products as well.

“We are launching about five products for skin care next year.

“Though, we believe women are beautiful in their natural skins, but we feel they should take care of their skins,” he said.