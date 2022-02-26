Businesswoman and socialite, Queen Lilian Chinonso Osuofia exudes seamless confidence and inspires with all her strength. As an entrepreneur, Queen Lilian has braved all the odds to be a shining light for many worthy causes and ventures for women and their plight. Her uncommon humility and desire for the development of fellow humans have earned her accolades and recognition including her recent crowning as the Igbo Queen by the Apex organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State. In continuation of her philanthropy cause and in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Queen Lilian, who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jigsimur International in Nigeria, demonstrated her love and kindness to hundreds of her staff in Lagos by showering them with gifts worth millions of Naira.

Spotlight gathered that the amiable entrepreneur personally led her staff to the Ikeja City Mall in Alausa, Lagos and asked them to pack various items they needed inside Shoprite with the bills running to millions of naira. It was learnt that this year’s Valentine wasn’t the first she would be bringing smiles into her staff’s faces, but the sheer value of what she did made it massive and different.

Queen Lilian is a name to be reckoned with in the multi-level marketing industry in Nigeria. She started her multi-level marketing career in 2003 and over the years, she has won several recognitions for her hard work and managerial skills in human resources. She however brought Jigsimur Zdex products into the Nigerian market in 2018 and today the business has become a household name touching the health and material needs of the people in Nigeria.

