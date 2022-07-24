Queen Moremi Ajasoro, Oluwabukunmi Akinwale, has advised students against examination malpractice, saying there is no shortcut to success but hard work and determination.

The 22-year-old cultural queen gave the advice during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the award of excellence to deserving children of Holy Family School in Ikotun area of Lagos State on Saturday.

Akinwale, a psychology student of Obafemi Awolowo University, who decried the rise in examination malpractice, said it must be stopped before it destroyed academic future.

According to her, any educational pursuit without hard work will be fruitless.

“Our children and youths must know that for anyone to succeed in life, you must undergo real hard work, if you don’t work, you’ll fail.

“For students, study is inevitable, if they do not read, they cannot pass their exams, the idea of malpractice or cheating should not even be an alternative.

“The earlier we begin to collectively condemn examination malpractice, the better for our tomorrow’s generation because the intelligence of our children will be at risk.

“I advise every child to take their studies with uttermost seriousness because any child that fails to read will fail,” she said.

Earlier, during the award, the cultural queen encouraged outstanding children with variety of gifts.

She advised the children to take their studies above other distractions that could hinder their academic progress.

She urged them to put away social media distractions, saying it was a serious threat to academic success if not properly handled and managed.

“Our parents have a role in regulating what our children are exposed to, especially what they watch and what they read because it has a serious effect on their upbringing.

“Every child who concentrates more on phones, Instagram, Twitter, You Tube and others would loose track of academic focus, these handles are meant to support our academics and not cause setbacks,” she said.

NAN reports that the queen gave the outstanding children branded lunch bags, mathematical sets, notebooks and other educational materials.

The overall best in academics was earned by 15-year-old Esther Orji; best in Mathematics, Esther Azubuike; and best in English Language, Favour Ekenze.

Divine Ndubuisi got the most punctual award while at the Nursery level, Halima Adepoju; Esther Iheke, Samuel Malomo and David Familola were awarded for excellence.

NAN also reports that the annual Queen Moremi Ajasoro initiative is a project of the foundation of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, and managed by Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, CEO of Adire Oodua Textile Hub. (NAN)