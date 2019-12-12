Damiete Braide, Lagos

The House of Oduduwa Foundation in collaboration with the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos will host the third edition of ‘Queen Moremi: The Musical Reloaded’ at Lagos Continental Hotel (formerly Intercontinental Hotel) Victoria Island, beginning on December 24, 2019 to January 2, 2020.

The stage play is directed by Joshua Alabi, with Benneth Ogbewei as the music director, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and Mrs Olufunsho Amosun, as Executive Producers.

‘Moremi’ creator and producer Ronke Ademiluyi, at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, said the ‘Reloaded’ edition promises to display rich culture and excellent musical orchestration complimented with a more soothing and sophisticated dramatic experience.

The show’s creator lauded the exceptional efforts of the production team helmed by The House of Oduduwa, led and energised by the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Ademiluyi spoke of the titular historical character, Moremi Ajasoro, born to a powerful hunter in Ile-Ife, and a queen who offered herself to be captured by the Ugbo tribe, who had been raiding Ile-Ife, the ancestral homeland of the Yoruba people. Confident of her wit and beauty, Moremi had made the supreme sacrifice of offering herself to be captured by the raiders, marrying their king, thus paving the way for her to secure intelligence regarding the enemies’ battle strategies, which was eventually used by the people of Ile-Ife to liberate themselves from the raiders.

“It is no doubt that the traditional ruler and royal father of Yoruba kingdom, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Adewusi, is a culture enthusiast and his impact on the musical over time has continued to make the event flourish, which in turn has reflected a positive impact on society,” Ademiluyi stated.

“A passion that was triggered when he saw the stage play for the first time, which, according to him, almost had him in tears, motivated him to give the project his full support as an avenue to sensitise society about women, celebrate them and ensure leadership and empowerment for women

(and the girl-child).”

Play director Joshua Alabi said that the project was important to him, having always been interested in Yoruba culture.

Khomeini Bukhari, Director of Africa, Peel Aston Global, from Dubai, said coming to Nigeria has given him an understanding and appreciation of Nigerian culture and history. With the play acting as a unique tool to empower women and the girl-child, he promised to promote it by taking it to other parts of the world.