U.S television personality Heidi Klum, known for her annual Halloween party in New York City, won’t reveal the costume she’s chosen for her event on Thursday.

The 46-year-old German-born celebrity would reveal little about the costume she’s selected in an interview with dpa.

In 2018, she dressed as Fiona from the animated motion picture Shrek, raising the question of whether she would dress as a character from her soon to be released movie Arctic Dogs.

“I can give you one clue,I am not going to be a fox nor an otter,’’ the former super model said.

Klum does the voice of two characters in the film – Jade, a fox, and Bertha, an otter.

`Arctic Dogs,’ which stars Jeremy Renner, Anjelica Huston and Alec Baldwin, is scheduled to open in the United States on Friday.

It is the story of an Arctic fox named Swifty who with his friends sets out to save the Arctic from a sinister plan to melt its ice.

Earlier this month, Klum posted a video on Instagram showing make-up artist Mike Marino sculpting her party costume.

But it was shown from the back and didn’t reveal enough to draw conclusions about what it will be.

She said the team will spend 10 hours transforming her into the character, stressing its secrecy.

Klum, who is known for attending her party in extravagant and unusual costumes, is holding it for the 20th time this year.

In recent years she dressed as a wrinkly old grandma, a vampire, an alien and the character Jessica Rabbit from the film Who Framed Roger Rabbit.(dpa/NAN)