It is often said that a woman of virtues will always find means to add more to her husband’s fortunes. This saying best suits the deeds and personae of Olori Sekinat Aramide, the ever stylish wife of popular Lagos monarch, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi. As her husband has been taking every step to better the lot of his subjects and the entire Ikate kingdom, Olori Sekinat has been a worthy better half. Asides her role of leading the women of the Ikate kingdom, the Queen has also taken monumental steps to help change the business and social landscape of their domain. One of those efforts was the recent commissioning of her much-awaited multi-billion naira and multipurpose event centre just overlooking her husband’s Elegushi’s palace along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

The new event centre aptly called ‘The Monarch’ sits on over a 10,000 sqm of land, is a one-stop shop for all that is required to have a memorable event. The new place is set to change the face of event centres along the fast-growing Eti-Osa and Lekki areas in Lagos, the city of aquatic splendor. With its masterpiece architectural design, top of the range interior décor shopped from the biggest designers across the best in the world, and with over a 500-capacity car park, Olori Sekinat’s ‘The Monarch’ is a testament of an exquisitely burnished with pristine class. The attention to detail that characterizes the structure is excellent and it emphasizes without much effort, the sheer tastefulness of the owner. Known for her unique style, celebrated Olori Sekinat is leaving no one in doubt as to all the elements she put into the new edifice.

Spotlight learnt the Queen had nursed the idea with her husband for a very long time and he had keyed into the vision as well as supported her into bringing the vision into reality. Meanwhile, the first event at ‘The Monarch’ was the 50th birthday celebration of Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, who is also a cousin to Oba Elegushi. The classy party had many Lagos political bigwigs, first class kings, friends and associates of the Elegushi family in attendance. Fuji king and Maiyegun of Yoruba land, King Wasiu Ayinde serenaded guests at the party.