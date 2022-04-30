Unarguably, beautiful Zaynab Otiti Obanor is a kind, sweet young woman who is taking fame and stardom in stride. She is not spoiled and demanding. Apart from her beauty and uncommon gene, the stylish woman is also blessed with an exquisite sense of style. Her style and poise are certainly incredible and she is not hung up on her beauty but simply feels “blessed.” And she is friendly and personable and wants to succeed the old-fashioned way —by working hard. Since her short-lived marriage with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi ended, Zaynab has avoided drama.

The aristocratic woman endowed with extraordinary philanthropic gestures has quietly been doing her thing, expressing and expanding her desire to help humanity. As far as the widely-travelled Edo State-born Zaynab is concerned, opportunities abide everywhere, except for those who have set some limitations for themselves. To the international businesswoman, her armour against failure is ceaseless prayers.

This her belief has really astounded many of her friends who are always amazed at her humility and her total dependence on God in the most critical decisions of her life. Thus most of them were not surprised when on upper Tuesday, April 19, as she added another year to her age, rather than host a birthday celebration, she instead chose to visit and climb a holy mountain top to thank her creator and she spent the greater part of the day in prayers.

Sources close to the cosmopolitan philanthropist —often described as a restless soul who is constantly driven by an ambition to rule her world— said she has found peace worshiping God as would be expected of a grateful soul and doesn’t make any move or take any step without seeking divine guidance.