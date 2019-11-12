Merit Ibe

Winners have emerged in the 2019 secondary school essay competition organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

In the keenly contested essay writing, Nnachi Grace of Queens College, Yaba, Lagos emerged first with 85 percent, while the second position was clinched by Ugoezi Esther of the Comprehensive College, Abulegba, Lagos, who scored 82 percent. The third position went to three other students, Charles, Adeniyi Ayinke and Alatise Oluwapamilerinayo with a score of 80 percent.

Other recipients were those who placed 4th to 10th position and 11th to 25th position. Queens College was also awarded the best winning school of the year.

Nnachi, who beat 74 students received N250,000 and other gift items while, Ugoezi got a cash gift of N200,000 as well as gift items. The three students, who placed third position went home with N70,000 each and gift items.

The competition, which is the 4th in the series since its commencement in 2015, with the theme: “Harnessing the potential of ICT for economic development” was organised by the chamber to promote knowledge of Nigeria’s economy among youths.

Speaking on the occasion, President of LCCI, Babatunde Ruwase, said the choice of this year’s theme was geared towards developing the capacity of the average Nigerian child to understand economic issues, awaken intellectual and entrepreneurial instinct inherent in the students and enhance their contribution to the development of the nation.

He enthused that the gathering to celebrate the hard work and success of the students, was about encouraging the youth to revel in learning and to value it as a key step towards addressing functional education in the country

The chief examiner, Prof. Kayode Olusola, former Dean of Faculty of Agriculture, Lagos State University (LASU) explained that the students were judged based on grammar, context, which is the flow of thought, appropriateness of the introduction to the theme, originality and clarity, coherence and connectivity of the paragraphs, emphasis and use of data, references and conclusion.

Prof Olusola said the essay must be between 450 and 460 words, and that anything short or more, the student was scored zero. He disclosed that 177 schools were invited, but 37 schools participated, while 74 students competed.

Elated Nnachi, who made her school proud said she was happy and fullfilled and advised youths to grab any opportunity to better their lot. She thanked God and advised young people to believe in themselves while they work hard.

High point of the event was the presentation of robotics display by students of Queens and Kings Colleges.

The LCCI boss, who appreciated the time and intellects deployed by the examiners from the Lagos State Ministry of Education, LASU and the private sector to achieve the results, equally, congratulated the outstanding schools whose students performed excellently in the competition.

He also called on parents/guardians, proprietors, teachers, public and private sector players, and concerned citizens to help to reinvigorate the reading culture in our children.