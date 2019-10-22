The Principal/Director of Queens College, Yaba, Lagos, Dr. (Mrs.) Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye has assured teachers of the school that their development and training would be given top priority.

Dr. Yakubu-Oyinloye, who stated this at the college celebration of Teachers’ Day, said Queens College place premium on teachers’ development and training, adding ‘’we sent some teachers for training and we will continue to do so.’’

Said she: ‘’I have also invited the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) to train our teachers for two days. Training of teachers will help them to improve. So, there is need to retraining teachers.’’

The principal said with attractive salary and better teacher welfare, many young ones will be interested in the profession.

She stressed that the college needs more teachers in the areas of Hausa, English, Mathematics, and Chemistry, adding ‘’we also need more supporting staff.’’

Yakubu-Oyinloye said the college will give awards to some teachers, stating ‘’we are giving awards to outstanding teachers from JSS1 to SS111, who were nominated and picked by the students. We need to encourage teachers to get the best out of them.

‘’I designed a questionnaire for students to access and pick the best and worse teachers. The worse teachers, we invited them and counsel them but the best we shower them with awards. We gave out dining sets, television, pressing Iron, fridges and 250 towels to all teachers.

The chairman, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Queens College branch, Mr. Samuel Oke described the welfare of teachers in the colleges as one of the best and that the environment is conducive for teaching.

‘’It is the first time we are having an elaborate teachers’ day celebration. The occasion is meant to recognise teachers for their contributions to the academic development of the students.’’

He urged the government to ensure the implementation of the new minimum wage while enhanced teachers’ package will encourage others to join the profession.