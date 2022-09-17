(BBC)

The Queen’s grandchildren, including the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, stood vigil around her coffin as she lay in state at Westminster Hall Saturday.

At King Charles’ request, Prince Harry wore military uniform, for the first time since 2020.

Prince Harry has worn civilian clothes at public events since the Queen died.

It was the first time in history that the grandchildren of a monarch took part in the ceremony.

The King’s sons William and Harry were joined by Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall – the children of Princess Anne – Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – Prince Andrew’s daughters – and Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn – Prince Edward’s children.

The grandchildren’s vigil lasted around 15 minutes.

On Friday evening, the Queen’s children, including the King, stood guard for about 10 minutes.

Our matriarch, our guide

Ahead of the vigil, Beatrice and Eugenie paid tribute to their “dear Grannie”, saying: “It has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we’re so very proud of you.”

In a joint statement, Prince Andrew’s daughters said the Queen was “our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world” and that they already miss her “terribly”.

They went on: “Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy.

“You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world.

“The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are.”

The pair told the Queen they were “so happy you’re back with Grandpa” and added that “our dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service”.

The vigil on Saturday is the first time Prince Harry has been seen in military uniform since stepping back as a working royal in 2020.

He served two tours in Afghanistan as part of the Army. He now lives in California with his wife Meghan and their two children.

Prince Andrew was also allowed to wear his military uniform as he stood guard on Friday. The 62-year-old stepped down as a working royal in 2019, after a Newsnight interview about his relationship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The prince was later stripped of his military titles.

The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall until her funeral on Monday. The queue to see the coffin stretches as far as Southwark Park. Officials have said if the park reaches capacity, entry will be paused.