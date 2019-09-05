Hello Charles, I am just reading your column for the first time today in the Thursday Sun Newspapers, It was a wonderful write-up. Please can the large size of the tummy cause back pain and what do I do to check it? My stomach is quite big. Please where can I obtain you services, I live in Maiduguri

Ahmed

More frequent and important in the incidence of disturbing back pain, is the problem of overweight. People who are obese or have large stomach often complain of back pain, especially waist pain. You see, it is the back that feels the weight of the large stomach. The resulting pull on the spinal column and back muscles is so enormous when the abdominal muscles, simply as a result of permanent overstretching can no longer support the weight of the stomach. The stomach then “hangs” only from the back and strains the back musculature and lumber vertebra or lumber bones (bones of the waist) beyond their capacity. The spinal disc becomes affected or distorted and the final result is waist pain.

It is for this reason, that “pregnant men” i.e. men with excessive big stomach often complain of lower back pain (waist pain).

Ahmed, for you to recognize that you have very large stomach and you are willing to do something about it, especially to put a check to developing waist pain, your problem is far solved. What I will advise you to do first is to see a physician who would refer you to a dietitian that would work on your weight with dietary programme and a simultaneous visit to a good physiotherapist where your existing waist pain would be skillfully treated.

Concerning where you can get our services close to you, our outfit presently exists at #9 Ohafia Rd, phase 3, Kubwa, in Abuja, we are yet to extend our frontiers to maiduguri.

Good day Sir, I just read your article on back pain in the Thursday Sun Newspapers. I suffer weak erection during sexual relationship each time I have bout of pain in the back. Please do recommend drugs for me. I am 34yrs. Thanks sir. George

A lot of factors besides back pain can really cause weak erection. I advise you to see a physician. If you have done that in the past, i.e. consulted a physician and the disturbing experience still persist, you may get a referral or look out for a good physiotherapy outfit that would skillfully work on your painful back, with the aim of decompressing the appropriate nerve root in the back whose branch innervates the erectile organ and the groove would be restored.

Good afternoon sir, my name is Adamu, a staff of Federal Polytechnic Damaturu, Yobe state. Sir, for the past years (10yyrs), I have been fighting my back pain with prescribed medicines and physiotherapy but no satisfactory result. It has lead to my using cane to walk and worst of it is that it has affected my sexual relationship with my wife. Please help me before I commit suicide. –Adamu

My God, Adamu, your persistent back pain and you inability to meet up your conjugal obligation should not induce suicide. Your condition is redeemable. The back pain care foundation views your case to be critical and therefore is offering you free physiotherapy treatment at any day you deem fit, in the month September 2019, at #9 Ohafia Rd, phase 3, Kubwa, Abuja.

So, Adamu, your case is simple. Kick that satanic thought off your mind and visit us as planned and restore the groove.

Hello Charles, you are wonderful with your column (Back pain & you) lam so interested in this column since its publication in May 2009. So my story is this; I have been having this stubborn back pain for the past 5years now. Surprisingly in your column you did not put down your address except email and phone number. Please let me know where you are in Lagos. I live in Ketu. Please help me. Ogunjimi

For your sake and others who have persistently requested through calls for my address in lagos, I put down the address – Omega Physiotherapy & Back Pain care clinic, 2nd Avenue, 24 Rd, A close, Block 3, Flat 1, Festac Town.

Charles, I have for some years developed great interest in your column. Surprisingly most colleagues I met shared the same feelings. I have come to believe that you are an authority in musculoskeletal back pain problems. You have increased my knowledge about back problems. Iam a physiotherapist by profession and your write-ups have increased my horizon about back pain of musculoskeletal origin. I sincerely suggest you partner NSP for regular incisive workshop for members of Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy on this perplexing complaints of common back pain. Many of us are at loss in providing satisfactory treatment for our back pain clients, probably due to misdiagnosis that could lead to mistreatment. Ojajune

Ojajune, you spoke well. If the NSP deem it fit to invite me for such I will oblige because it is my constituency.