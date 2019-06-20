Hello Charles,

I read your column for the first time. It was a wonderful write-up. Please, can the large size of the tummy cause back pain and what do I do to check it? My stomach is quite big.

Where can I obtain you services? I live in Maiduguri.

– Ahmed

More frequent and important in the incidence of disturbing back pain is the problem of overweight. People who are obese or have large stomach often complain of back pain, especially waist pain. You see, it is the back that feels the weight of the large stomach. The resulting pull on the spinal column and back muscles is so enormous when the abdominal muscles, simply as a result of permanent overstretching, can no longer support the weight of the stomach. The stomach then “hangs” only from the back and strains the back musculature and lumber vertebra or lumber bones (waist bones) beyond their capacity. The spinal disc becomes affected or distorted and the final result is waist pain.

It is for the reason, that “pregnant men” i.e. men with excessive big stomach often complain of lower back pain (waist pain).

Ahmed, for you to recognise that you have very large stomach and you are willing to do something about it, especially to put a check to developing common waist pain, your problem is far solved. What I will advice you to do is, see a physician who would refer you to a dietitian that would work on your weight with dietary programme and a simultaneous visit to a good physiotherapist where your existing waist pain would be skillfully treated. Good luck.

Concerning where you can get our services close to you, our outfit presently exists at #9 Ohafia Rd, Phase 3, Kubwa, in Abuja. We are yet to extend our frontiers to Maiduguri.

Good day Sir, I suffer weak erection during sexual relationship. Each time I have bout of pain in the back. Please, do recommend drugs for me. I am 34 years.

– George

A lot of factors besides back pain can really cause weak erection. I advise you to see a physician. If you have done that in the past, i.e. consulted a physician and the disturbing experience still persist, you may get a referral or look out for a good physiotherapy outfit that would skillfully work on your painful back, with the aim of decompressing the appropriate nerve root in the back whose branch innervates the erectile organ and your sexuality would be restored.

Good afternoon sir, my name is Tochi, a staff of Federal Polytechnic Damaturu, Yobe State. For the past years (10 years), I have been fighting my back pain with prescribed medicines and physiotherapy but no satisfactory result. It has lead to my using cane to walk and worst of it is that it has affected my sexual relationship with wife.

Please help me before I commit suicide.

Tochi, your persistent back pain and you inability to meet up your conjugal obligation should not induce suicide. Your condition is redeemable. The Back Pain Care Foundation views your case to be critical and therefore is offering you free physiotherapy treatment at any day in the month June 2019, at #9 Ohafia Rd, Phase 3, Kubwa, Abuja.

Your case is simple. Kick that satanic thought off your mind and visit us as planned and restore the groove.

Hello Charles, you are wonderful with your column (Back Pain & You). I am so interested in this column since its publication in May 2009. So my story is this: I have been having this stubborn back pain for the past five years now. Surprisingly, in your column you did not put down your address, except email and phone number.

Please let me know where you are in Lagos. I live in Ketu.

For your sake and others who have persistently requested through calls, for my address in Lagos, I put down the address – Omega Physiotherapy & Back Pain Care Clinic, 2nd Avenue, 24 Rd, A close, Block 3, Flat 1, Festac Town.

As a Corporate Social Responsibility, the Back Pain Care Foundation partners Omega Physiotherapy & Back Pain Care clinics to conduct seminar offer free physiotherapy intervention for neck pain, mid-back pain and lower back pain sufferers at Omega Physiotherapy & Back Pain Care Clinic, Festac, Lagos, on June 28 & 29, 2019, beginning at 9am. Victims of back pain in Lagos can avail themselves of the free intervention programme.