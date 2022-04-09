Fast-rising artiste, Churchyll Goodman also known as Churchyll GDMN, has dropped his first Extended Play (EP) titled, Feast.

The Bayelsa State-born singer in a chat with Saturday Sun revealed that the quest for self-discovery inspired the EP, which boasts of four songs. “What inspired Feast was me going on a journey and telling myself that, by the end of this journey, I would not have only discovered my sound but also who I am. Feast is all about self-discovery,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

On his favourite track, the musician disclosed, “I’m torn between Bella and Like A Diva. Bella was the last song I wrote when I was in the process of cementing what my style of music would be, while Like A Diva is the oldest song on the list. I wrote Like A Diva at the lowest point of my career. So, it means a lot to me.”