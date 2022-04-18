By Fred Itua, Abuja

Across the world, the Parliament is an integral part of democracy. It is often referred to as the nexus that connects other arms of government. Any government across the world is called democratic because of the existence of the parliament. Without an independent parliament, democracy is a mockery of itself.

In Nigeria, the Federal Government sits on a tripod- Legislature, Executive and Judiciary. According to the 1999 Constitution as amended, each arm of government is independent. However, the parliament, according to the Constitution, enjoys special privileges.

It has the power of the pulse and also has the power of oversight and control over other arms of government. It can question certain actions and decisions of the other two arms. The privilege is a special preserve.

Since the commencement of the Fourth Republic in 1999, Nigerians have seen many instances where the parliament exercised its enormous powers. President Olusegun Obasanjo was investigated and was almost impeached. He barely survived it.

Similarly, many investigations were carried out during the administration of Obasanjo. Those found wanting were summarily sanctioned. Obasanjo, despite his overbearing attitude, didn’t underrate the powers of the National Assembly.

During the administration of late Umaru Musa Yar’adua, the National Assembly enjoyed enormous respect and its summons were honoured.

Many key probes were embarked upon by the National Assembly. Power probe was carried out during Yar’Adua and the National Assembly got the needed support to carry out its investigative functions.

During President Goodluck Jonathan, two major probes were carried out by the National Assembly. The fuel subsidy probe and the pension fraud. The two investigative hearings got the needed mileage and culprits were brought to book.

In 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari was elected, the National Assembly, especially the Senate, ignored the body language of the administration and its subservient demands. The Senate, headed by Bukola Saraki, carried out major probes.

It investigated the alleged diversion of trillions of Naira by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), recovered from seized assets and corrupt Nigerians. Though the National Assembly didn’t get the needed support, it however, made startling revelations.

The National Assembly, during Saraki, also investigated the Central Bank of Nigeria and MTN, fuel subsidy claims, security agencies, Customs and several other key government agencies.

However, the situation seemed to have changed under Ahmad Lawan as President of the Senate in 2019. Investigative hearings took the backstage and since then, it has literally become a sin to question any government agency. Few attempts made by the parliament, have crashed like a pack of cards.

Sections 42 and 43 of the Senate Standing Rules, vest so much powers on the President of the Senate. According to the rule, before a senator will make any personal explanation or raise a point of order, the President of the Senate must have been informed. He has the power, according to the Standing Orders, to allow or disallow the presentation of the motion.

Unlike previous Presidents of the Senate, many believe that Lawan has used these discretionary powers to curtail excesses of his colleagues and has hindered them from sponsoring motions that will compel the Senate to embark on any investigative hearing of key Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government.

For instance despite trillions of Naira spent on security since 2019, with no corresponding result, the Senate has not investigated any security agencies. In the estimation of many observers, critical motions that will expose the many inadequacies of security agencies are disallowed by the current Senate.

Unlike in the past, when the Senate, vis-à-vis, the National Assembly investigated bogus fuel subsidy claims, the current National Assembly has refused to sanction an investigative hearing to unearth the alleged fraud in the sector. Critical observers were surprised when it recently approved N4 trillion claims for fuel subsidy payment.

Last year, the Buhari-led administration, approved about $2 billion for the turnaround maintenance of moribund refineries. The Senate didn’t sanction any investigative hearing despite the executive not seeking any approval from the National Assembly, .

Many Nigerians have questioned the trillions of Naira borrowed by the present administration with the loan requests always approved without any serious debate by the National Assembly.

Beside observing a one-minute silence for security agents and Nigerians killed by gunmen, the Senate has not sanctioned any proper investigation into activities of terrorists and other criminals since 2019, unlike other previous National Assemblies.

Stakeholders are worried if the actions of the current Senate headed by Lawan are a reflection of his promise in 2019, when he was elected, that he will be on the same page with the Executive.

The Senate president had said: “We are so terribly misunderstood that when we say that we are going to work with the executive arm of government in a very harmonious and productive manner, some people, some out of misunderstanding, some out of mischief, say it’s a rubber stamp National Assembly.

“But let me say this: no amount of distractions or blackmail will stop us from being united in the National Assembly for the benefit of Nigerians who elected us and nothing will discourage us from working with the executive arm of government for the betterment of our country.

“As a legislature, we know where our limits lie in terms of cooperation and in working with the executive arm of government. But we are going to give the President and his team every possible legislative support that they require to make this country better and greater.

“Where we feel that there is a breach of procedures and processes by the executive arm of government, we will insist that the right things are done.

“So it doesn’t mean that because we are peaceful and that we are cordial with the executive arm of government that we are rubber stamp but that is something that will not distract us.”

With barely one year to the end of the 9th National Assembly it is doubtful if the Senate will make any U-turn and carry out proper oversights and other legislative functions it was created to do.