From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has assured worried Abuja residents that the petrol queues that sprang up over the weekend will be over soon, as there is 2.5 billion litres of petrol in stock that can last 43 days, just as it was working hard to end the crisis.

The NNPC Spokesman, Mr Garba Deen Muhammad in a statement said the queues sprang from low loadouts at depots which usually happen during long public holidays, in this case, the Sallah celebrations.

“Another contributing factor to the sudden appearances of queues is the increased fuel purchases which is also usual with returning residents of the FCT from the public holidays.

“NNPC and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority ( NMDPRA) in conjunction with our marketing partners have taken necessary measures to ramp up loadouts from all depots”, Muhammad assured.

He advised motorists not to engage in panic buying as supplies are adequate and will become increasingly evident in the coming days.