Furthermore, financial experts believe that the challenge facing access to credit and financial inclusion is hinged on non-participation in shared services initiatives to reduce channel costs, reduced focus on delivering financial services to informal segments and less innovative products to serve low income rural residents.

Also, these MSMEs as well as salary earners have singled out loans with high interest rates, journey-of-no-return paperwork or requirements as well as provision of guarantors among others, Guaranty Trust (GT) Bank is offering a time loan product called Quick Credit which is aimed at financing working capital as well as giving funds worth up to three months of an individu- al’s salary in less than two minutes.

This product offer quick loans to salary earners whose account is domiciled in GT Bank and comes with a convenient repayment plan spread over 12 months at a competitive interest rate of 1.75 per cent per month.

Speaking on the product, its Chief Executive Officer, Segun Agbaje, said: “GTBank is regarded by industry watchers as one of the best run African financial institutions and Quick Credit is in line with the bank’s commitment to offer- ing a superior banking experience that is tailored to its customers’ financial needs, which include access to non-restrictive cash flow. Basically, fintech is doing financial transactions from outside the bank- ing hall. I think in terms of innovation fintechs are creating payment platforms and banks are capable of creating payment platforms as well. So, we just need to start thinking more like fintechs which is what we are doing. That is why when we are launching retail products we launch them online where you can access them on your phones”.