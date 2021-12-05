By Lukman Olabiyi
Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to prevent reoccurrence of Ikoyi building collapse which claimed lives of over 40 persons.
The state government gave the assurance in statement issued by the Special Adviser to the state governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka.
She disclosed that the forthcoming 2nd Lagos State Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibitions, scheduled to hold between Tuesday 7th- Wednesday 8th December, 2021, will duel on how the incidents of building collapse could be drastically reduced if not totally eliminated in the state.
Speaking on the theme of the Conference “Lagos:
21st Century Real Estate Investment Hub”, the Special Adviser said that there is need for all practitioners in the sector to come together for further engagement and networking with other players and practitioners in the real estate sector on how to drive marketing strategies and investment opportunities that will reduce the housing deficit in the State.
Speaking on the recent building collapse in Ikoyi, Benson-Awoyinka, acknowledged the quick intervention of the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the necessary steps he took to curtail the level of casualties and also emphatize with Lagosians, including the setting up of tribunal of inquiry to unravel the root cause of the building collapse among other several crisis management measures put in place by the Governor.
