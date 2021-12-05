By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to prevent reoccurrence of Ikoyi building collapse which claimed lives of over 40 persons.

The state government gave the assurance in statement issued by the Special Adviser to the state governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka.

She disclosed that the forthcoming 2nd Lagos State Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibitions, scheduled to hold between Tuesday 7th- Wednesday 8th December, 2021, will duel on how the incidents of building collapse could be drastically reduced if not totally eliminated in the state.