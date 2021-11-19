The online marketplace ticketing system, QuickBus, is expanding its reach across Africa with its operational launch in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.

The startup has a presence in Kenya, Angola, South Africa, and Uganda, and is now the most popular site for booking buses in Africa.

Their solution is vital on a continent where most of the population travel by road.

Nigeria’s busiest airport only recorded 4.25 million domestic travelers in 2018 – less than 5% of the population, emphasizing the popularity of road travel. Despite this, travelling across Nigerian states by road is primarily a manual process. Young men at bus parks in popular cities like Lagos and Aba try to convince passengers to choose one transport company or the other, with passengers needing to decide on the spot. It’s a stressful process for customers and leaves transport companies without essential data points to offer better experiences.

QuickBus has interesting fixes to many of these problems. It offers a ticketing service that lets customers buy tickets, book seats online, and with options for different Operators in the space, so passengers can choose which works best for them. When you book a trip on QuickBus, you will soon get the added benefit of sharing your trip with your loved ones. This way, they can track your bus in real-time while you travel, providing that extra layer of peace of mind that’s hard to put money on.

According to Olumide Akinsola, the company’s Group VP of Growth and Marketing, “Our goal is to get Africans moving from City to City by road in a way that’s stress-free, efficient and enjoyable. This can’t happen without transport operators moving from their current informal setup to a point where they scale with intelligent business solutions. It’s not just a promise; it’s the new reality for our customers in Kenya, Angola, Uganda, Zambia, and our other locations.”

