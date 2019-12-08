Quickraiz has been recognised as the inaugural winner of the Best Fundraising Management Platform at the 2019 edition of Inclusive Finance Nigeria Conference and Awards hosted in Lagos, Nigeria.

For Quickraiz, the leading crowdfunding/fundraising platform in Nigeria, the award was a reflection of the commitment of the company’s investment in creating a veritable platform for Nigerians and the global community where decent campaigns can find benevolence through a very robust network of individuals and groups that patronise the platform daily.

Inclusive Finance Nigeria Conference and Awards (IFINCA), the first edition, was designed to recognize, celebrate and reward outstanding achievements and innovative financial practices, which make financial services accessible to disadvantaged Nigerians.

IFINCA is the organisers of the Lagos Fintech Week, an annual event that gathers Africa’s great minds in fintech and delivers exciting discussions, stimulating demos and insightful debates.

Expressing delight at the recognition, the Managing Director of Ativo Ltd, the owners of Quickraiz, Mr Bayo Adeokun said “we are extremely elated and honoured to be the first inaugural recipient of the Best Fundraising Management platform 2019. This recognition means a lot to us and we use this opportunity to thank the organisers of the award”.