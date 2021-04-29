By Chiamaka Ajeamo

Quickteller, Africa’s leading digital payment platform, has announced plans to reward 10 of its highest transacting customers with amazing gifts, including iPhone 12, Play Station 5, and Samsung A21, in the grand finale of its ‘Transact and Win’ promo.

The ‘Transact and Win’ promo is designed to reward customers for using the various Quickteller digital channels. The promo started on March 1, 2021 and will end on May 2, 2021. So far, about 1,000 customers have been rewarded with weekly and monthly airtime and phones.

For the grand finale, Quickteller is set to reward 10 people with the highest transactions with iPhone 12 or Play Station 5, while other two customers will be rewarded with Samsung A21 phones.

Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, commended customers of the payment platform for their unwavering trust and loyalty in the product and assured users of its continuing commitment to its qualitative service delivery. She noted that Quickteller allows you to pay for almost anything, in just a few clicks. In addition to payment, Quickteller gives easy access to exclusive flight deals, global shopping with guaranteed local delivery, events tickets and more.

She encouraged customers who were not selected to remain committed to the brand. She also said that beyond the rewards, it was important for customers to enjoy making payments because Quickteller is constantly upgrading its platform to make payment one less thing to worry about.