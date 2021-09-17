Quickteller Paypoint, a service under Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS), has continued to live up to its commitment to empower Nigerians. Recently, the brand visited several locations in Lagos – Agege, Alimosho, Ikorodu and Ajah to recruit more Quickteller Paypoint Agents in a market activation drive across the country. While four locations; Agege, Alimosho, Ikorodu and Ajah have been activated, there will be other activations in Abuja next week.

The objective of the market activation is to recruit new agents who will be gainfully engaged and empowered to generate income, provide financial services and grow to empower others subsequently. The activation also seeks to increase digital payment touchpoints for Nigerians where they can easily carry out regular financial transactions such as bill payment, funds transfer, cash deposits, cash withdrawals, account opening, insurance and airtime recharge etc.

Speaking on the market activation, Olawale Akanbi, Group Head, Growth Marketing, Merchant and Ecosystem at Interswitch, stated that the ongoing agent recruitment further demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhance Nigeria’s access to financial services. He added that: “Quickteller Paypoint is designed to empower Nigerians by creating income generating opportunities for unemployed Nigerians and increase streams of income for employed Nigerians thereby facilitating business in both the rural and urban parts of Nigeria.

