Members of the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN) have been assured of continued support for Quickteller Paypoint agents during the ongoing global COVID-19 Pandemic. This assurance was given by Titilola Shogaolu, Divisional CEO, Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS), at a virtual forum organized recently by the Association, for its members.

Expressing her profound gratitude to AMMBAN, she commended the association for putting the forum together at a time like this, when the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted so many businesses across the globe. She reiterated that these are unprecedented times, as the entire world is faced by uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and as such there is the need to sensitise agents on the possible impact of the pandemic on our services, and the necessary measures to deal with it.

Shogaolu highlighted the need for smart solutions that expediate digital transactions and processes, adding that, with the lock-down situation in the country, things will no longer be business as usual, hence the need to constantly innovate and evolve, to meet the changing needs of the ecosystem.

On how Quickteller is supporting agents, she said: “Quickteller Paypoint is co-funding relief programmes to provide personal protection equipment and wares for Quickteller Paypoint agents, to ensure that they are in compliance with COVID-19 expert advisory, while they render services to the public. We are also adopting to new channels of communication with our Agents to educate them”.

Shogaolu further emphasized the relevance of social distancing at a time like this, as well as the importance of cash management. Agents were advised to take advantage of the fact that some bank branches may be possibly closed, to diversify their services by having an excellent product mix and exploring the introduction of cash deposit machines.