Quickteller, a consumer payment platform of pan-African integrated digital payments company, Interswitch, surprised three customers with an all-expense-paid trip to the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest taking place in New York this month.

The winners were chosen in a raffle draw at the Interswitch headquarters in Lagos on July 19, 2019, alongside the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council of Nigeria (FCCPC).

Olawale Akanbi, group head, Quickteller marketing, said it was a way of giving back to customers for their unwavering support and belief in the brand: “The success of Quickteller would not be possible without our loyal customers and we want them all to feel like a part of the family and that, with Quickteller, everything is possible. So we will be sending a total of 30 lucky customers with an all-expense-paid trip to one of the Interswitch One Africa music festivals taking place in New York, London and Dubai.”

“In addition to the three winners we have already announced, we have 27 more to go. In a couple of days, we will select and announce more winners for the London trip. Later in the year, we will conduct the draws for the Dubai trip,” Akanbi said.

The first three winners, Titilope Adedokun, David Eze and Owosegun Shonowo, will attend the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest in New York on Saturday, August 10, 2019.