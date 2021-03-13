About a decade ago, Quincy Olasunmbo Ayodele, the famed herbal slimmer boasted that her children would one day revolutionise the alternative medicine sector as well as the ‘Quincy’ brand. Many see that as the usual showboating as experiences have shown that most local brands lack the going concern and barely outlive the first generation founder. But it appears Quincy is right after all as that dream is coming out to be true.

The good news is that the popular ‘Quincy Herbals Limited’ set up over two decades ago by the highly respected socialite has morphed into a comprehensive health and wellness centre. Thanks to Quincy’s American-trained first daughter, Dr. Tobi Ayodele-Keeney. The daughter, who couple of years ago returned home to assist her mother in the running of the business, has successfully upgraded Quincy Herbals into Quincy Wellness and Naturopathic Centre, a modern detailed integrative medical facility with world-class facilities which includes a complete medical clinic, diagnostic lab services, healing medspa, aesthetics and skincare services.

The mother-daughter transition is great as the Quincy brand journey which began on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi Lagos in 1996 under the leadership of Quincy Ayodele, is returning to Ikoyi after many years on the mainland —Opebi, Ikeja. Dr. Tobi, Managing Director of the centre told Spotlight that with the active support of her mother, the new facility, now open for business along Macgregor Street in upscale Ikoyi, is already championing the marriage of traditional and western medicine to provide people —using scientifically proven naturopathic methods— with the most accurate and effective solution to a variety of health and wellness issues. And she claimed they are ultimately achieving good returns.

Quincy, the founder, is a World Health Organization (WHO) certified expert on the development of Natural Medicine in Africa. She comes from a long line of traditional medicine practitioners but became the pioneer of herbal medicine practised in a modern way by improving on her paternal grandparents’ recipes, researching the best medicinal plants that could aid in weight loss and improve skincare naturally without adverse effects.