Romanus Okoye

A coalition of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Yoruba Renaissance Movement & Greater Lagos Initiative has called on Lagosians to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of threat issued by one Adeyinka Grandson.

While addressing journalists on behalf of the groups yesterday, Chief Solomon Ogbonna, President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, Professor Pat Utomi and Prince Adeniyi Olutimehin urged Lagosians and other residents in Yoruba land not to be alarmed by the threat issued by someone described as not being in tune with the peace that exists between Yoruba and Igbo people for a long time.

The groups stated that they were shocked at the carnage that beset the country over the last few days. “We are especially saddened by the loss of lives and wanton destruction of property.

“We commiserate with all our bereaved compatriots and pray for the repose of the souls of all those affected by the crisis” the groups stated.

They also commiserated with the Lagos State Government on the huge loss of lives and property witnessed in the State.

The statement reads, “We thank Ndigbo in Lagos State for being good ambassadors of the Igbo people and for being law-abiding. We thank our Yoruba people for shunning all divisive rhetoric and purported ‘Quit Notice’ order, and for refraining from acts that stoke the embers of discord and disunity.

“We commend our peoples for committing afresh too the newfound bond of brotherhood between Ndigbo and their Yoruba brethren.

“We urge our peoples to refrain from any acts that will imperil this historic handshake across the Niger. We also thank the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwa-Olu for showing leadership and for carrying all Lagosians along even in these very difficult times.

“We especially thank the Lagos State Government for initiating a programme to compensate those who lost properties during the crisis, and urge our compatriots to utilize this opportunity to restart their lives.

“We urge the affected to approach the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State Committee on Compensation for assistance in this regard. We urge the protesters to sheath their swords as all stakeholders join hands to address their salient demands”.