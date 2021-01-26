From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

An Akure, Ondo State-based Christian cleric, Adewale Giwa, has expressed disappointment over Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s failure to evict Fulani herdsmen from Ondo state as earlier promised.

Akeredolu had given herders of Fulani extraction seven days ultimatum to vacate the state’s forests.

The order expired on Sunday and South-West Governors led by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State waded in, describing Governor Akeredolu’s earlier statement as being misconstrued.

Reacting to the development, Pastor Giwa said he never knew Akeredolu was making an empty threat.

The cleric, however, warned that the people of the state would resist Fulani from invading their lands.

“Honestly I thought Governor Akeredolu would be a man for once, but the reverse is the case. He is a puppet and I don’t think Ondo people want his calibre as governor.

“I’m highly disappointed in him, and I want to believe that the good people of Ondo State are disappointed also.

“You don’t change your mind just because someone tells you to do so at the expense of your people that Fulani herdsmen kill on a daily basis.

“We must all rise up against criminal Fulani herdsmen. Just today, I read that they kidnapped some people along Lagos/Benin road,” he said.