The group managing director of OrgLearning Consult, Dr. Maria Onyia, says allowing pupils to participate in quiz competitions helps to widen their knowledge and challenges them to perform excellently.

Onyia stated this at the 10th edition of the Blazer Competition, which was held at the Drew-Philips Tech Magnet Academy, Enugu.

Said she: “Quiz competitions make the students read wide. They see the need to pay attention to, and learn from everything around them. They also develop competitive spirit; children like to participate in competitions and win. The joy that comes with winning the prize is priceless. So, they want to study very hard, read wide so that they can win the prize. They get to meet students from other schools who challenge them to up their game in academics.

“Competitions also bring realities to the minds of children. For instance, they understand speed and accuracy much better. You will agree with me that some very brilliant children do not have speed and that is a major requirement for success in any exams. It is very painful to know the answers to all the questions but realise you couldn’t finish because you were not fast enough.”

According to her, the competition was OrgLearning Consult’s way of giving back to the society, adding that it was organised for our the graduating pupils and the winner went home with mouth-watering prizes.

“We decided to bring it to Enugu this time so as to instill and uphold competitive spirit in the students and also open their eyes to the need to broaden their knowledge

“This program gives you an idea of what OrgLearning stands for. We believe in the holistic growth of the Nigerian child.”

The Director of Programs, OrgLearning Consult, Mr Samson Osagiede, said being the maiden edition in Enugu State, they decided to make the questions as easy as possible so that the participants would not freakout.

“58 % of the participants scored above 50% in the assessment. However, by our standard, only seven students met grade level expectations (75% and above). Though nobody scored up to 80%, we commend the efforts of the winners of the Blazers competition organised and hosted by Drew-Philips Academy.

“First position went to Zoe Nwaubani (78.67%); joint second position shared by Ochei Emmanuel (76%) and Muoghalu Chidiebube (76%); three pupils emerged as joint third and are Ezinwa Mitchelle (73.33%) and Ozumba Kosisochukwu Kenechukwu (73.33%) Iwuagwu Shawn (73.33%)”.

Brand Manager/Business Development Coordinator, OrgLearning Consult, Mr Chigozie Ntamere, disclosed that the participants were students in Grade five and six and noted that the competition consisted of 15 challenging questions, from Mathematics, English Language, Science & Inventions, Sports & Entertainment and General Knowledge.

OrgLearning Consult recently opened an Enugu office, and added a new secondary school to her portfolio; Drew-Philips Tech Magnet Academy, Enugu. This year, The Blazer was hosted by Drew-Philips Tech Magnet Academy, and we serve to introduce the state to the OrgLearning brand.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.