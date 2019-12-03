Chinyere Anyanwu

In a bid to ensure that Nigerian citizens become aware of provisions of the country’s constitution and be actively involved in governance, especially from a young age, the ConstitutionLab recently held the maiden edition of its quiz competition on the Nigerian Constitution for secondary schools in Lagos.

The quiz competition, according to the TeamLead of ConstitutionLab, Brownson Etimbuk, was aimed at engaging students in secondary schools, preparing them to become active citizens and be conversant with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

Speaking during the event, Mr. Adebowale Olorunmola, the Nigerian Country Director of Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) appreciated the foresight of ConstitutionLab in organising the event that promotes inclusion of young people in democratic processes, which is in line with the ideals of WFD.

The event had speakers on various topics including Daniel Nwaeze, the Media and Communications Coordinator of Africa Youth Movement, who spoke on Democracy and Rule of Law; Adenike Bamigbade, who spoke on Corruption and Dapo Awobeku, who dwelt on Active Citizenship.

Also speaking during the event, Mrs. Jinadu Olusola Olayemi, Assistant Director, Co-curricular, Science and Technology, Education District 4, who represented the Permanent Secretary/Tutor General of Education District 4, said the district is excited to be part of the programme and the first district that is participating in the competition.

The competition featured 15 secondary schools among which are Mainland Senior High School, New Era Girls Senior High School, Ajigbeda Girls Senior High School, Birrel Avenue Senior High School, Herbert Macaulay Girls Senior High School, Eletu Odibo Senior High School, Nwarudeen Senior High School, Lagos City Senior College. Others included Aiyetoro Senior Grammar School, Surulere Girls Senior High School, Stadium Senior High School, Gbaja Girls Senior High School, Iganmu Senior High School, Araromi Senior High School, and Sari Iganmu Senior High School.

After three rounds of intense competition, Mainland Senior High School came first, Iganmu Senior High School took second position, while Birrel Avenue Senior High School placed third.

There was also an award for the overall best student who will be the ConstitutionLab Secondary School Ambassador for District 4 and the winner was Isiaka Monisola of Birrel Avenue Senior High School.

Reacting, one of the teachers, Mrs. Okeleye Olufunmilola lauded ConstitutionLab for organising the event, which is first of its kind in the country.