By Chinelo Obogo

R-Kvee International has been named among the 56 verified Odogwu Bitters distributors accross Nigeria.

The herbal alchoholic drink owned by Obinna Iyiegdu, the founder of Cubana Trading Company, is said to be the highest selling herbal drink. It is also said to be an energy booster which helps in increasing the libido, provides antioxidants that boost the sex drive and aids digestion.

The company currently has celebrities like Zubby Micheal, Alex Ekubo, Portable, Broda Shaggi among others as brand ambassadors.