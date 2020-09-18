Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has Friday received the entire state and local government excos of the r-PDP who shifted their loyalty from their Dissident PDP member, Umar Ardo to team up with Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in building Adamawa state.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri while welcoming them at the event said their return to the party point to the fact that he is on the right path and in pursuit of a people friendly course and that their return will only strengthen the party.

Fintiri assured the r-PDP returnees that the party is still their home and that he is ready to work with them in delivering the dividends of democracy that the state has been deprived of for decades.

Some of the former r-PDP said, their decisions to return to the party was largely due to the positive direction the party took since coming into office and the projects being implemented by the governor are exactly what he said he was going to do at campaigns.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Sun, the state chairman of the party, Tahir Shehu said, “R-PDP members finally saw through the lies and the merchandising that Ardo has been using them for.

“Ardo is not a member of the PDP, he has been sacked out of the party, the group called r-PDP never really existed and it was never a registered political body, so they had to ditch him

“The truth cannot be hidden, if anyone claims it was a, the pictures of the mammoth crowd that graced the occasion speaks for itself, at least three thousand members of the r-PDP returned to the mainstream of the PDP.

“We had already lodged a complain about the actions of Ardo, because he has been peddling membership cards and registration forms said to be signed by the national chairman of the party, Uche Secundus, but Secundus has already confirmed to us that he did not issue such cards and forms, so it is a clear case of forgery.”

Reacting to the abandoning of his faction of the party, Umar Ardo told Daily Sun that he has never seen a government lost so much relevance in a very short time like the one led by Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

Ardo in a statement issued by the state Publicity secretary of the party, Ibrahim Ahidjo Karlahi,

said, “I am sure by now it is no news that some few members of rPDP including the acting state chairman and acting Secretary and few miscreants have left us to join forces with the decadent regime and the illegal PDP structures in the state.

“They are about eight of them, otherwise the entire structures of the rPDP from ward, Local Governments to State remain intact.

“Actually those that left are men with little or no value who think only of their stomachs.

“Their main reason for leaving rPDP is that our leader, Umar Ardo, has distributed rice in his home local government and did not give them.

“On this, we plead guilty, because the rice Ardo distributed was to the less privileged Adamawa indigenes who are ravaged by the poor, bad and corrupt government policies in the state which is accentuated by the Coronavirus lockdown.

“The rice was not meant for political jobbers, hangers-on and leaches like them who depend on such handouts for their survival.

“In any case, for the rPDP, their going is a huge relief; it is a good riddance to bad rubbish – puerile eggs have been discarded! Now we will inject real people with real political values in our movement. You have seen their own, wait and see our own.

“I therefore, on behalf of all genuine rPDP members, advise the good people of Adamawa state to stay clear of the present system in the state; it is corrupt, venal and bereft of all good ideas. Except urgent and concrete steps are taken the system is geared to doom the future of this potentially great state.”