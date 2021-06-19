A charge for more races to be put together by the Navy Sailing Club to groom more talents for Nigeria have been made by the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa. He made the call at the closing ceremony of the 2nd Francis Olo Boat Race which was held last weekend at the waterfront of the Navy Sailing Club.

Gbassa, who was the special guest of honour at the event, expressed joy watching children between ages 5-10 years and other athletes from different parts of the Nigeria competing in a cordial atmosphere.

“I’m delighted with the athletes especially the kids and knowing that they are from different parts of the country to compete without their states being criteria for participation. This is where the unity of our nation begins and I commend the Navy Sailing Club for providing the opportunity.

“It is particularly thrilling to see the level of competition among them because they are the future of our nation. I commend them and want to encourage them to remain determined in future competitions and hopefully I look forward to a race in my name for them.”

Sponsor of the boat race, Francis Olo, an engineer by profession while expressing his happiness for the success of the race promised that he would sponsor a bigger race next year.

“I’m happy for the successful race organised by the Navy Sailing Club. This race would have come earlier but for the coronavirus pandemic. Looking forward, I will ensure that the third edition will be bigger and better.”

Olo was presented with a birthday cake for his 60th birthday anniversary by the club while Ikechukwu Nwaiwu supported the prizes with cash of N5, 000 each for the winners in all categories of events.