Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Paris Saint-Germain ace Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer this summer.

The Catalan giants have long been linked with the French international, as he prepares to become a free agent this summer when his contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires.

The 23-year-old is seemingly a perfect fit for Barcelona given his technical quality and creative abilities, and so it’s easy to see why the club have been linked with a swoop and how he could easily adapt to their style of play.

According to The Guardian, a deal is now in place for the summer, while it’s added that Rabiot will earn £170,000-a-week over five years while a £9m signing on fee has also been agreed.

It won’t be an immediate relief for the midfield ace though, with ESPN noting how PSG opted to suspend him last month as it looks highly unlikely that he’ll play a prominent role for Thomas Tuchel’s side in the second half of the campaign.

Instead, he may well be looking ahead to his switch to the Nou Camp already and starting a new chapter in his career to help the La Liga champions extend their success in the long-term.

