Nigerian philanthropist and industrialist, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has donated N200million to Sokoto State University towards the construction of an ICT Faculty Building for the University. This donation will support the institution’s quest to become one of Nigeria’s best universities producing talent in the ICT space.

According to Rabiu, Sokoto State is host to three of BUA Cement’s factories and has over the years played a huge role in the growth and success of the company, hence it is also of critical importance that BUA supports the development of talent in future-proof industries for the state such as ICT, research and education. This donation was announced during the University’s 2021 Convocation ceremony in Sokoto where Rabiu alongside two others -including The Emir of Dutse, Alhaji (Dr.) Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi and the late Alhaji Umaru Ali Shinkafi were conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degrees for their contributions towards the development of Sokoto State and Nigeria in various fields.

In his comments whilst responding to the donation, the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, thanked the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for his donation toward the ICT Faculty building and his commitment to philanthropy. He also commended BUA’s contributions to the socio-economic development of the state and urged others in the same position to emulate him.

Tambuwal added that the State would continue to create an enabling environment for businesses like BUA to thrive and enjoined other corporates to come and invest in the state.

According to him, BUA had built an endearing partnership with the people and government of the state from creating employment opportunities to creating social impact projects, and this donation was very much in line with that.