A researcher with Daily Trust Newspaper, Miss Rabiyat Usman, has emerged winner of the 2019 LeaderCom Award.

LeaderCom is a platform that develops person’s ability to communicate and present his or her ideas, passion, wisdom, experience and knowledge in effective and powerful ways.

The LeaderCom event with a theme, “My Journey, my truth”, attracted 11 trainers and 27 participants across the country who applied through social media to contest presentation of leadership ideas.

Usman, a first class graduate of Computer Science from Rhema University in Aba, Abia State, came out tops, among the 12 finalists that emerged from the 27 participants.

Miss Atuzie Tuzzi, the Lead Manager of TRT-Events, emerged the first Runner-up while Miss Nendirmwa Malafa, Programme Officer of Yali-Network Lagos Hub, was the 2nd Runner-up.

The 5-day event was organised by two non governmental organisations – ServeLead Global and Social Good Fund.

Speaking during the presentation of awards, Rabiyat Usman, called on youths to exploit social media to improve their artistic and technological knowledge.

She said that social media could be gainfully used to direct the attention of youths into positive things that would promote self-reliance.

Usman explained that she applied to participate in the event through social media, saying that “the social media afford us the opportunity to always talk about what we are passionate about.

“If there is something you want to speak about, it enables you to communicate your idea to make people understand you clearly. “We are all contributing to make Nigeria a better place. If we all express our passion on social media, we can help to proffer solution to problems of the society.

“This is not limited to young people in Nigeria alone, but the world at large.”

Miss Tuzzi described the social media as a platform that could enable users create and share contents or to participate in social networking.