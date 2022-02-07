By Maduka Nweke

As part of efforts at enhancing service delivery in the area of vehicle documentation across Nigeria, a new online portal, Rabmot Licensing Company, has been launched to allow individuals renew their vehicle licences and other particulars from the comfort of their homes.

Positioned as the quickest car papers registration and renewal services, Rabmot Licensing provides immediate access to the compulsory vehicle particulars as well as other vehicle related services.

The Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Muili Ridwan Olanrewaju, explained that the common practice of visiting the brick and mortar licencing stations before renewal of vehicle licence could be done has become a thing of the past.

He stressed, with the laudable innovation called RabmotLicensing, the vehicle information is fully secured in order to prevent any unauthorised access to all clients’ information on the portal.

According to Olanrewaju: “Our website is secured with anti-intrusion systems, video surveillance and 24/7 security service so Nigerians have nothing to worry about.

On user experience, we can assure you the platform is very easy to use for all vehicle owners. All they need to do is sign up, enter their vehicle licence number, log in, initiate renewal and make payment. They will receive SMS/email notifications while awaiting the delivery of the vehicle licence or other transactions via our logistics/delivery courier.”

“Honestly, many people are experiencing one challenge or another when it comes to vehicle papers renewal. At Rabmot Licensing, we realised people could make easy a difficult process just from their mobile devices, from the comfort of wherever they may be. Online portal like ours is the quickest when it comes to offering an assortment of car related services,” he said.

The Rabmot boss added that the process is a seamless one that requires very little effort and implored all drivers and vehicle owners, not to wait until they are apprehended by law enforcement agents before renewing their documents.

He further explained that the rationale behind the online car papers renewal services was born out of the urgent need to provide the fastest online vehicle registration and renewal that is cheaper, automated and with home/office delivery.

“Your next vehicle particulars renewal should be easier and straightforward with us at Rabmot Licensing. No more long queues and delays that last for weeks for the renewal of your vehicle particulars. Please feel free to use us and ensure that your car particulars renewals are done properly to avoid any embarrassments on the road,” the Rabmot CEO cautioned.