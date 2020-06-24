The race to who becomes the next Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, has been thrown open. Various candidates are jostling to clinch the number position in the most respected University.

But from those who are painstakingly following happenings at the academic environment, have concluded that when one is talking of placing a round peg in a round hole, then Prof. Joseph Ele Asor rings a bell.

No doubt, the man’s intellectual prowess is intimidating to many of his contemporaries. His humble to the core, and dearly loved by many who have crossed his path.

As an illustrous son of Ekureku, in Abi L.G.A of Cross River State, it might not be out of place to say that he has paid his dues over the years. Having occupied different administrative positions in UNICAL and other institutions of higher learning, he surely knows the right button to activate in the university to the desired level.

From the department of Zoology and Environmental Biology, Faculty of Biological Sciences, everything that happens in the university is at the back of his palm. Wake him up from a deep sleep to tell you whatever you need to know about UNICAL and the nitty gritty needed to successfully run any higher institution, Prof. Asor would gladly do so without missing a line.

He is already being promoted at every nook and cranny to be the most positioned among his colleagues that are equally eyeing the position. His humility is second to none – a trait that has endeared him to the high and mighty in the society. Even his foes can admit without pretense that the prof has a heart flowing with milk of human kindness.

Transparency, diligence and accountability are his wacth words. He believes in fighting a just cause even if he is standing alone in the struggle. Selfless services gives the scholar an unfathomable pleasure. He has touched lives within and outside his career. No wonder, he is often described as teacher of teachers and mentor of mentors. Many have sipped and still sipping from his fountain of knowledge. He does so effortlessly even when it is not comfortable to meet the needs of others.

Judging with his antecedents, it might safe to say that the thorough bred teacher is tested and trusted. No wonder, more and more people, as gathered, have concluded that the meticulous Prof. Asor is the long awaited Messiah to bring accelerated development to UNICAL

At the moment, he plies his trade, as a professor, at the Department of Zoology and Environmental Biology, Faculty of Biological Sciences, University of Calabar.

From his working experience: Administrative and managerial, the erudite professor has distinguished himself without blemish.

he was DEAN, Faculty of Biological Sciences, University of Calabar. Before that, he was DEAN, Faculty of Science, University of Calabar, Calabar. Reports have it that he was loved by the students between 2006 and 2011 when he was DEAN, Student’s Affairs Division, University of Calabar, Calabar. he was Head of Department, Department of Zoology and Environmental Biology, University of Calabar, Calabar. he was also a Member, Governing Council, Cross River State College of Education, Akamkpa. he was Board Member, Governing Board, Cross River State Community, and Social Development Agency, Calabar.

He has also served as RECTOR, IBB College of Agriculture (now a campus of Cross River University of Technology)

As Acting Board Chairman, Governing Board, Cross River State Community and Social Development Agency, Calabar in 2012, he proved once again that he is a dependable public servant that never run dry of ideas laden with innovative mind.

On who the cap fits to efficiently pilot the affairs of UNICAL in the next few years those to decide know better, and there is no controversy about that. Prof Asor is certainly the man to beat.